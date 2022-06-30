India's active Covid-19 caseload crosses 1 lakh mark after gap of 4 months

File Photo

India reported 18,819 new Covid cases in 24 hours, which is a considerable rise from the previous day's count of 14,506, taking the caseload to over one lakh mark after a gap of four months, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. In the same period, the country reported 39 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,116.

The active caseload has also surged to 1,04,555 cases, accounting for 0.24 percent of the country's total positive cases. The last time the active Covid caseload crossed the one lakh mark was on February 28 when it reached 1,02,601. The recovery of 13,827 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,22,493. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.55 percent.

READ | J-K: 2 LeT terrorists held in Sopore, investigation initiated

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also surged to 4.16 percent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 3.72 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,52,430 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.23 crores. As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.61 crores, achieved via 2,57,19,005 sessions.

READ | FMGE June 2022 Results likely to be declared TODAY at nbe.edu.in, know steps to check scores

Over 3.66 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.