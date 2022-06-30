J-K: 2 LeT terrorists held in Sopore, investigation initiated

File Photo

Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were apprehended by a joint security forces team from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Police, along with the Army's 22RR and CRPF's 179Bn, at a joint checkpoint established at Chinar crossing, intercepted two persons moving suspiciously and caught them as they tried to flee from the spot.

During the search, two pistols, two magazines, and 14 pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of the two, identified as Adnan Ashiq War, resident of Warpora, Sopore, and Zubair Ahmad Sofi, resident of Fatehgarh, Baramulla.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are uncategorised terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and were in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians," police said. Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated.