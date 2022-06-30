Karnataka government issues new Covid-19 guidelines as daily cases near 1000 mark

File Photo

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines as new cases neared the 1000-mark. Karnataka had reported 938 new coronavirus cases yesterday. According to state health department data, the positivity rate for the day jumped to 5.44 percent and total active cases stood at 4,918. The number of tests conducted was 17,784. The number of Omicron cases in the state is 66. The number of Delta and its sub-lineages stood at 4,027.

Bengaluru reported 887 new Covid cases on Wednesday followed by Dakshina Kannada (21), Udupi (17), Mysuru (14), and Dharwad (10).

Given the changing scenario, all residents of an apartment have been asked to undergo a Covid test if more than 15 infections are reported. Also, the new guideline has specified that there is no need to seal the school or apartment if cases of Covid infections are found. It has been advised to close down the clubhouse, swimming pool, sports lounge, and office of the apartments.

In the wake of the surge in cases, the state government is mulling imposing fine for not wearing masks in public places. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has made this recommendation to contain the possible pandemic situation in the state. The health department is seriously considering the advice and is expected to take a call over the issue in a week.

The TAC has made this recommendation in the wake of a spike in the number of Covid cases and finding the sub-lineages of Omicron. During the second wave, the government imposed a Rs 250 fine on the people for not wearing masks.