FMGE June 2022 Results likely to be declared TODAY at nbe.edu.in, know steps to check scores

File Photo

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022 Result is expected to release on June 30, 2022. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the FMGE Result on the official website - www.nbe.edu.in. Notably, the result date has not been announced officially by the Board as yet. NBE conducted the FMGE exam on June 4, 2022, in offline mode.

FMGE June 2022 Results: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'FMGE June Result 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: The FMGE June 2022 Results will then be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future use.

Candidates need to have their FMGE Admit Cards 2022 with them while checking their FMGE June 2022 Results. The roll number and other details are all available on this admit card and would help students to check their results.

The FMGE cut-off will also be released along with the FMGE Results 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for more updates.