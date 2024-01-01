India enters election year: How field is shaping up as 2024 Lok Sabha Polls countdown begins

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

India enters election year: How field is shaping up as 2024 Lok Sabha Polls countdown begins

As we enter 2024 and officially begin the countdown for the Lok Sabha elections, here’s a quick explainer on how the field is shaping up.

Latest News

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The countdown for 2024 General Elections has begun as India enters one of the most interesting years in the history of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eyeing a third term, enters 2024 looking confident of his party’s chances of winning the Lok Sabha Elections. On the other hand, Congress-led UPA has been reborn as the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium which aims to challenge the BJP-led NDA’s (National Democratic Alliance) dominance over the last decade.

With the turn of the year, the Indian political landscape transitions from the December 2023 Assembly Elections in 5 states dubbed “Lok Sabha polls semi-finals” to the January 2024 upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expected to supercharge the incumbent government’s campaign for reelection.

The BJP and PM Modi led NDA is aiming for a 50 percent vote share this time and has launched an ambitious strategy to improve on its 353 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections landslide win. The UPA had won 91 and the revamped 28-party INDIA will be hoping for a significantly better performance this time but has a number of challenges before it can even think of a close contest with the well-oiled BJP electoral machinery in May. 

As we enter 2024 and officially begin the countdown for the Lok Sabha elections, here’s a quick explainer on how the field is shaping up:

PM Modi eyes a third term: The BJP-led NDA reelection campaign unsurprisingly focuses on the PM. Their “Modi ki guarantee” slogan was successful in giving them a 3-1 win against Congress in the recent Assembly polls. His larger influence and credibility among a vast section of voters is again expected to be a key factor.

BJP kickstarts mission 2024: In a December 22 meeting at BJP headquarters, the party set the 50 percent vote share target and set the tone for the run up to the polls. The BJP will be holding cluster meetings which will be addressed by the likes of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda. The party will target new voters with 5000 Yuva Morcha conferences across India starting from January 15. 

Challenges ahead for INDIA alliance: From seat-sharing arrangements, no PM face and inter-party conflict points like caste census, it is a long road ahead for INDIA alliance to be election ready. INDIA has held four meetings till now. Expect some more as they sort things out.

BJP’s communication: The BJP is likely to highlight the successful initiatives under PM Modi. This includes the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Pardhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Chandrayaan 3 mission success, Digital India campaign. However, the party’s messaging around the Ram Mandir establishment in Ayodhya could be the highlight of the campaign. 

PM Modi vs Who? INDIA alliance partners TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal backed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. But Kharge has said that the PM face can be decided post elections. No certain or probable name against PM Modi could prove decisive in favour of the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

DNA TV Show: PM Modi to launch projects worth 15,700 crores in Ayodhya

Shakira's giant bronze statue unveiled in her Colombian hometown

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

Man kisses and helps snake shed its skin, viral video leaves internet divided

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE