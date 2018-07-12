Headlines

In separate incidents, two women found strangulated to death on trains in Assam

In both cases, traditional towels were found around the victim’s neck. Prima facie probe and marks on the victims’ neck have led the police to suspect that they were strangulated.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2018, 04:04 PM IST

The bodies of two women were found in less than 24 hours from washrooms of different trains in Assam, the Indian Express reported on Thursday.

 In both cases, traditional towels were found around the victim’s neck. Prima facie probe and marks on the victims’ neck have led the police to suspect that they were strangulated.

“On Wednesday, a resident of Dibrugarh district, identified as Lalima Devi (48), was found dead in a washroom of Avadh Assam Express, which runs between Assam and Rajasthan. The body was discovered when the train reached Mariani station in Jorhat district around 2.20 pm,” the report added.

The incident was reported a day after a man was beaten to death at a wedding venue in Assam's Nalbari district when he demanded that bursting of firecrackers be stopped after he was hit by a splinter.

Six persons were arrested in connection with Tuesday's killing of the 35-year-old labourer, identified as Jatin Das, at Ghorathal village in the district, police said.

On June 8, two men were lynched in Karbi Anglong district by villagers on suspicion that they were child lifters.a

The victims, a 29-year-old sound engineer based in Mumbai and his friend, a 30-year-old businessman, had gone to a picnic spot at Kangthilangso in Karbi Anglong district to capture the sounds of nature, the police had said. The incident was blamed on rumours spread through social media.

