Qatar frees 8 Indian Navy veterans jailed on espionage charges

Doha freed eight Indian Navy veterans who had been given death sentences in Qatar on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic win for India.

Doha freed eight Indian Navy veterans who had been given death sentences in Qatar on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic win for India.

After New Delhi's diplomatic intervention, the death penalty was earlier commuted to a longer prison sentence. The anxious family of the Navy veterans had begged for their release and a safe return to their country, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had promised to use all diplomatic channels as well as set up legal support to get them back.

