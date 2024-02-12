Twitter
Headlines

Qatar frees 8 Indian Navy veterans jailed on espionage charges

Meet right-hand man of Ratan Tata who once worked in farms, lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is

Meet man, an Indian, fired from Rs 100 crore job, forced Elon Musk to spend Rs 336000 crore, he is…

Kiran Rao says Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure deeply affected ‘creative animal’ Aamir Khan: ‘He had been…’

'Strict action to be taken; issue should not be politicised': MoS Ajay Bhatt on Haldwani violence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet right-hand man of Ratan Tata who once worked in farms, lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is

Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your beloved partner

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 1 lakh appointment letters to recruits today

7 Yoga poses to enhance blood circulation

11 must-watch Bollywood films with love triangles 

Diabetes diet: 7 low-glycemic foods 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Kiran Rao says Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure deeply affected ‘creative animal’ Aamir Khan: ‘He had been…’

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid-Kriti's film scores on Sunday, earns Rs 10.50 crore

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

HomeIndia

India

Qatar frees 8 Indian Navy veterans jailed on espionage charges

Doha freed eight Indian Navy veterans who had been given death sentences in Qatar on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic win for India.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 07:44 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Doha freed eight Indian Navy veterans who had been given death sentences in Qatar on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic win for India.
After New Delhi's diplomatic intervention, the death penalty was earlier commuted to a longer prison sentence. The anxious family of the Navy veterans had begged for their release and a safe return to their country, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had promised to use all diplomatic channels as well as set up legal support to get them back. 
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of proposed farmers' protest, releases route suggestions; details here

    Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

    U19 World Cup: Harjas Singh, Mahli Beardman star as Australia beat India in final, crowned champions for 4th time

    IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

    Meet Indian man who has won Rs 33 crore in lottery by using a unique method, he will spend the money by…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

    ‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

    In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

    From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE