IMD predicts cold wave, light rains in THESE northern states from today – Check forecast here

A temperature drop and rise in precipitation has been witnessed with residents of most of the northern states in India, and as per the latest forecast by the weather department, these cold wave conditions and light rains are expected to prevail.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast has said that northwest India is expected to witness another cold spell from today, January 24, in view of the western disturbances that caused heavy rainfall in northern plains and snowfall in the hills.

According to IMD predictions, light and scattered rainfall, as well as snowfall, is likely in parts of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 24 and 25.

In its bulletin released on Sunday, the IMD also said that several states such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are expected to witness scattered light rainfall over the next 24 hours.

IMD further said in a tweet, “Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India during January 24 and 25. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/hailstorm very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland during next 48 hours.”

Further, IMD has predicted that foggy conditions are likely to prevail in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan for the next two days, while cold days conditions are likely to continue in these states for January 24.

The MeT department said, “Cold wave conditions likely in isolated pockets over these areas during 25th-27th January. Dense fog conditions very likely in isolated pockets Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days and cold day conditions on 25 and 26 January.”

Further, it was also reported that Delhi received the highest amount of rainfall in January since 1995. On Saturday, the national capital received 69.8 mm of rainfall, as per the data from the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city.