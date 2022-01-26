IMD issues cold wave warning in THESE states for next 3-4 days – Check full forecast here

Residents of several northern states such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been waking up to chilly mornings with little to no sunlight dense fog in the wee hours of the day. IMD has predicted that these conditions are likely to prevail in several states.

In its latest prediction, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in northwestern and central India for the next three to four days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive scattered rains on January 27 and 28, as per IMD.

The weather department, in its forecast, said that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over areas such as Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat state during the next two days; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next three-four days.

Significant Weather Features dated 26.01.2022:

The MeT department also predicted light rains over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next 24 hours. Scattered and isolated rainfall, as well as light thunderstorms, is also likely over the northwestern region for January 27 and 28.

In its forecast, IMD said, “Isolated light rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka during next 2 days; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala-Mahe during the next three days and over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal during the next five days.”

Further, IMD said that cold day conditions are very likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Marathwada during the next three-four days.

Apart from this, the weather agency has also predicted dense fog in certain parts of northern states. IMD said, “Isolated Dense/Very Dense Fog conditions in night/morning hours in isolated pockets very likely to continue to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abates thereafter.”