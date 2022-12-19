IMD: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm expected in Tamil Nadu from December 19 to 22, know details

IMD has also forecasted that there will likely be some cloud coverage in the sky.

The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu from 19 December. According to IMD Tamil Nadu, scattered thunderstorms and lighting are anticipated to accompany light to heavy rain in a few locations.

On December 21, heavy rains are expected in a few isolated locations over the Tamilnadu districts of Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore.

According to IMD, on December 20 and 21, significant rain is also expected to fall over south Tamil Nadu. Over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area as well as in a few scattered locations in the interior of Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur.

The regional weather office has also forecast isolated areas of heavy rain on December 22 over the Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal districts of Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu.

Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees C and 24-25 degree C respectively.

The state also saw significant rains last week as a result of Cyclone Mandous. In the high-altitude Nilgiris district, heavy rains on December 13 disrupted daily life, and rail services were negatively impacted by rocks and trees that fell onto the tracks.

In addition, a railway press statement stated that Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) services have been suspended for two days starting on December 15

Due to the significant rainfall, the district administration had on Wednesday declared a holiday for schools and colleges.