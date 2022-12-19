IMD: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm expected in Tamil Nadu from December 19 to 22, know details

Headlines

Meet Andhra Pradesh cricketer playing at World Cup, never played for India, set to reunite with family after 2.5 years

Meet Indian-origin Maths tutor, who takes free classes in New Zealand, has over 33000 students

Nokia launches 6G Lab in India, to back ‘Bharat 6G Vision’, check details here

Viral video: Delhi vendor prepares omelette in milk, internet says 'this should be illegal'

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%; inflation likely to ease in September, says Governor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT alumna Ramkripa Ananthan, the woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, now designing Ola EVs

Meet Andhra Pradesh cricketer playing at World Cup, never played for India, set to reunite with family after 2.5 years

Meet Indian-origin Maths tutor, who takes free classes in New Zealand, has over 33000 students

5 ways papaya leaves benefit your health

6 most beautiful insects

Bollywood stars who have given more flops than hits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

HomeIndia

India

IMD: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm expected in Tamil Nadu from December 19 to 22, know details

IMD has also forecasted that there will likely be some cloud coverage in the sky.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu from 19 December. According to IMD Tamil Nadu, scattered thunderstorms and lighting are anticipated to accompany light to heavy rain in a few locations.

On December 21, heavy rains are expected in a few isolated locations over the Tamilnadu districts of Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore.

According to IMD, on December 20 and 21, significant rain is also expected to fall over south Tamil Nadu. Over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area as well as in a few scattered locations in the interior of Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur.

The regional weather office has also forecast isolated areas of heavy rain on December 22 over the Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal districts of Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu.

Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees C and 24-25 degree C respectively.

The state also saw significant rains last week as a result of Cyclone Mandous. In the high-altitude Nilgiris district, heavy rains on December 13 disrupted daily life, and rail services were negatively impacted by rocks and trees that fell onto the tracks. 

In addition, a railway press statement stated that Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) services have been suspended for two days starting on December 15 

Due to the significant rainfall, the district administration had on Wednesday declared a holiday for schools and colleges. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal this Telugu actor will have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Yami Gautam hopes OMG 2 will reach it’s 'right audience' with OTT release: 'It will provoke conversation amongst teens'

Apple fixes iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue with new iOS 17 update

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

Nobel Prize 2023 in Chemistry awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for discovery of quantum dots

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE