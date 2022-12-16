Search icon
‘If you have snakes in your backyard…’: EAM Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton’s words while slamming Pakistan

In a strong statement, EAM S Jaishankar slammed neighboring country Pakistan, invoking the ‘snake’ analogy by Hillary Clinton.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Union External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (File photo)

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue of terrorism in the neighbouring country Pakistan, remembering the famous saying by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about having a ‘snake’ in your backyard.

EAM Jaishankar, while issuing a scathing remark against Pakistan, recalled a statement made by Hillary Clinton during her visit to Pakistan years ago, when she made an analogy about a snake while talking about the immediate need to curb terrorism.

The world sees Pakistan as the "epicentre" of terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, asserting that the international community has not forgotten where the menace stems from, despite the brain fog induced by over two years of Covid-19.

While addressing the reporters at the UN headquarters on Thursday, EAM S Jaishankar recalled US leader Hillary Clinton's blunt message to India's neighbour that snakes in one's backyard will eventually bite those who keep them.

 

 

 

Responding to a question by PTI on Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's recent statements about a dossier and allegations against India, he said, “I saw, I read the reports on what minister Khar said.”

The union foreign minister further said, “I was reminded, more than a decade ago, my memory serves me right. Hillary Clinton was visiting Pakistan. And Hina Rabbani Khar was a minister at that time.”

Giving a befitting reply to Pakistan and its visible links with terror organizations, Jaishankar said, “Standing next to her, Hillary Clinton actually said that if you have... Snakes in your backyard, you can't expect them to bite only your neighbours. Eventually, they will bite the people who keep them in the backyard. But as you know, Pakistan is not great at taking good advice.”

He further added, “So I would say that it's something which they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do.”

Pakistan shared a "dossier" of India's alleged involvement in a blast outside Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore on June 23 last year, which outraged the authorities of India to the core.

(With PTI inputs)

