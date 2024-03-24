Twitter
Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates, past results

In the Lok Sabha, Telangana is represented by 17 seats in total. Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), maintained the party's lone seat in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
The Election Commission said on Saturday that Hyderabad will cast elections in the fourth phase of the General Elections on May 13, along with the rest of Telangana. On June 4, the votes from the assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be counted nationwide.

In the Lok Sabha, Telangana is represented by 17 seats in total. Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), maintained the party's lone seat in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) won nine seats, the BJP won four, and the Congress won three. Following the Election Commission of India's announcement of voting dates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Janata Dal (United), and other political parties in the state will declare their candidates for the Hyderabad Constituency Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, as per reports.

With 58.95 per cent of the vote, Owaisi defeated Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP by a margin of two lahks. Five years before that, in 2014, Owaisi secured 52.94 per cent of the vote, with a margin of two lakh votes.

Asaduddin Owaisi garnered the narrowest margin of victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha election, having only received 37.39 percent of the total vote. According to the BJP's decision, Virinchi Hospitals chair K Madhavi Latha will run against Hyderabad-based AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the 2024 elections. 

