Heatwave alert in Goa: Temperature to rise, schools to remain shut before noon

A heat wave warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department for Goa over the next two days due to the coastal state's continued above-average temperatures since mid-February.

The Goa Education department has directed schools in the State to shut down before noon on Thursday and Friday. The move follows a warning by the India Meteorological Department warning of a heatwave in the State.

The Department of Education released the circular. Shailesh Zingade, director of education, stated that the heatwave alert was a factor in the decision. He stated in the circular that was given to all elementary, secondary, and senior secondary schools in the state that heads of the schools have been instructed to dismiss classes on March 9 and March 10 before 12 p.m.

"We have told schools to allow the students to leave by noon. It is for today and tomorrow," he said. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees from March 11 onwards.

By bringing in moist air from the sea and raising humidity, sea breeze aids in temperature regulation.

When the highest temperature is more than or equal to 37°C or the maximum temperature divergence from the norm is greater than 4.5°C for two consecutive days, a heat wave warning is issued. The second day is then judged to have reached heat wave conditions.

The warning advises people to stay indoors and keep their bodies hydrated. IMD has also put out a dire summer forecast this year, predicting intermittent spells of heat waves. With several regions across India already witnessing high temperatures, the Union Health Ministry had on February 28 issued an advisory to the States and Union Territories urging them to disseminate the guideline document `National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses` to all districts for effective management of heat-related issues.

According to the health advisory, "Health facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), energy conservation measures and measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green rood, window shades, shade outside, etc. Rainwater harvesting and recycling plans may also be explored for self-sufficiency in water."

(with inputs from ANI)