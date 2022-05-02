Heatwave advisory: Centre asks states to arrange uninterrupted electricity for health facilities

(Image Source: IANS)

Amid intense heatwave in many parts of the country, the Ministry of Health has issued an advisory to the states, asking them to implement measures directed by the Central government. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday, sent a written letter to the chief secretary of states.

The Health Secretary informed that the daily heat alerts issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with states indicate a forecast of a heatwave for the next 3-4 days. He asked the states to disseminate the daily heat alerts promptly at the district level.

Read | Weather update: Thunderstorm predicted in Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana for next 3 days

Rajesh Bhushan also asked the states to focus on the 'National Action Plan on Heat-related Illnesses' and disseminate the same at the district level. "States should sensitise all health staff on early recognition and management of heat illness," he wrote in the letter.

Ministry of Health advisory

1. The Centre has asked states to make sure the availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and the continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.

2. The Government has asked state authorities to prepare and review the availability of IV Fluids (Intravenous Fluids), ice packs, ORS and all necessary items.

3. The Centre underlined the need for the health facilities to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances and measures to reduce indoor heat

4. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and dust storms from Monday hoping to bring some respite to the people from the heatwave. The monsoon will commence by May 15 as per the latest predictions by the weather office.