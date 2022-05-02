Weather update: Thunderstorm in Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana for next three days

(Image Source: IANS/File)

In a big relief from heatwave, moist winds coming from the Bay of Bengal will bring relief to North India for the next few days, starting Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana for the next three days.

In some places rain and thunderstorm has been predicted. In some areas, there may be sudden strong winds, whose speed is possible up to 40 to 50 kmph. Similar weather can also be seen in the rest of the north-western areas of the country. This will give relief from heatwave in the Gangetic plains for next few days.

Due to this change in weather, the maximum temperature may drop by 3 to 5 degrees in the next two days in the North-Western areas. Apart from central and eastern India, the mercury may come down by 2-3 degrees in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

IMD predicted that due to the winds coming from the Bay of Bengal and the northeast, there may be strong thunderstorms in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha for the next 5 days including Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

IMD said that due to Western Disturbance, strong winds will blow in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Light to moderate rain may also occur. There is a possibility of good rain with strong winds in some areas on May 3 and May 4. Hailstorm is also predicted.

On the other hand, a system of cyclonic winds is forming in the South Andaman Sea, due to which there is a possibility of heavy rain amidst strong winds. A fresh Western Disturbance has reached the Western Himalayas. A trough is extending from West Uttar Pradesh to Gangetic West Bengal via South Bihar and North Jharkhand.

These weather parameters can be helpful in initiating pre-monsoon activities in the Gangetic plains. The month of April this year has been the hottest in the last 122 years for North West and Central India. Between March 1 and April 30, rainfall deficit has been recorded in the entire country by 32% and in Northwest India up to 86%.