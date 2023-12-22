Headlines

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

The Congress leader remarked that the December 13 Parliament security breach raised questions about what drove the invaders to take such a measure.

Varnika

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that following the episode involving the security breach in Parliament, BJP MPs left the Lok Sabha. The shocking incident unfolded on December 13. Two intruders, Sagar and Manoranjan, leapt from the public gallery into the Lok Sabha chambers and broke open a canister of yellow smoke.

Speaking during the opposition bloc's demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Gandhi said that some youths had infiltrated Parliament and let off smoke, which had caused BJP lawmakers to reportedly flee. He said, "All the BJP MPs ran away. Unki hawaa nikal gayi." 

The Congress leader remarked that the December 13 Parliament security breach raised questions about what drove the invaders to take such a measure. He said, "First, how did they (accused) come inside...they could have brought something else if they brought in a gas cylinder. The second question is why did they protest...it was due to unemployment."

Before the MPs subdued them, the two yelled anti-establishment slogans. Neelam and Amol were the other two individuals outside Parliament with smoke canisters. The anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror incident coincided with the security compromise.

He continued by discussing the turmoil that followed the security breach in Parliament, including the mass suspensions, the opposition lawmakers' protests and disruptions, and the intense debate over Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's impersonation of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Gandhi's filming of it. Gandhi said, "The media did not talk about unemployment in the country. But it talked about Rahul Gandhi recording a video where suspended MPs were sitting outside the Parliament."

A total of 146 MPs, 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha were suspended for raising a fuss and interfering with the work of both Houses while calling for Union Minister Amit Shah to state the incident involving the breach of Parliament security.

The suspended MPs protested against the widespread suspension of opposition members by staging a march from the Parliament building to Vijay Chowk earlier on Thursday during the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions.

