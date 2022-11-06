Have an old diesel car? Don’t drive in Delhi or pay the fine

Central government has put restrictions on the use of many diesel vehicles in the nation's capital due to the city's poor air quality. As part of the anti-pollution efforts, all light motor vehicles that operate on diesel and are not BS VI have been outlawed.

A fine of 20,000 will be assessed for violating the prohibition, which was suggested by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

According to the Delhi Transport Department's decision, until the situation improves, only BS6-compliant cars and essential and emergency services will be permitted to operate on the road. (Also Read: Gujarat elections 2022: PM Modi to attend mass marriage of 522 girls, address mega rally in Valsad

The Delhi Transport Department has also written to car owners whose vehicles fall within the category of "banned" vehicles.

"Since your vehicle is falling in above category you are hereby directed not to ply your registered vehicle in Delhi till enforcement of Stage III/ IV of GRAP. If found plying, the vehicle will be liable for prosecution under section 194 MV Act, 1988 which entails with a fine of ₹ 20,000," the message read.

Such vehicles are still visible on Delhi roads despite the ban, and the city is still plagued by high traffic.

For a third day running, Delhi's air quality was classified as "severe." Delhi, the nation's capital, continues to be covered in a heavy blanket of haze Wednesday, with an AQI of 408. An AQI of 400 or more is considered "severe," and it can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and those who already suffer from illnesses.