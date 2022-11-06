Gujarat elections 2022: PM Modi to attend mass marriage of 522 girls, address mega rally in Valsad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Gearing up for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a crowd in a mega rally in Valsad today. The prime minister is also set to attend the mass marriage of 522 girls in the Bhavnagar area.

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the public meeting in the Kaprada Village in Valsad district at 3 pm. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to his home state after the Assembly elections were declared, earlier this week.

At around 5:45 pm, PM Modi will attend the mass marriage ceremony, ‘Papa Ni Pari’ Lagnotsav 2022 at Bhavnagar. At the ceremony, 522 girls will be getting married at the programme, who do not have fathers, as per ANI reports.

The Bhartiya Janta Party, which is the ruling party in the state, is gearing up for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah being an integral part of the election campaign this year.

An intensive campaign is on in Gujarat as Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Ahmedabad on October 13. A day before the inauguration of the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra", JP Nadda flagged off the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ in Mehsana.

PM Modi’s visit to Gujarat comes shortly after the tragic Morbi bridge collapse, which claimed over 134 lives in the state. The prime minister had earlier visited Morbi to review the situation and chair a high-level meeting to probe the collapse of the suspension bridge.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. BJP currently remains the reigning champion in Gujarat, winning six consecutive polls in the state.

This year, the fight won't just be between Congress and BJP as the Aam Aadmi Party has also been intensively campaigning in Gujarat, claiming that they will win the elections with a significant majority this year.

(With ANI inputs)

