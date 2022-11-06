By Elections Results 2022: Candidates in fray as counting of votes in Munugode, Adampur, Gola, others today

Representational image

The results of the by-elections 2022 in as many as six states will be released today as the counting of the votes will take place on Sunday, with the results to be out in just a few hours. The voting took place across 7 constituencies in 6 states.

The polls took place in Andheri East seat (Maharashtra) Munugode (Telangana) Gopalganj and Mokama (Bihar) Adampur (Haryana) Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh) and Dhamnagar (Odisha) on Thursday, with the results to be out today.

The counting of votes for all seven constituencies will take place on Sunday, November 5. The votes turnout in each of the seats is as follows - 31.74% in Andheri East, 48.35% in Gopalganj, 52.47% in Mokama), 55.68% in Gola Gorakhnath, 66.63% in Dhamnagar), 75.25% in Adampur, and 77.55% in Munugode.

The Munugode bypolls 2022 will see the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (formerly TRS) go head to head in a fight for power, just months after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao formed his own national party.

Meanwhile, the bypolls in Gopalganj and Mokama are the first polls to be held since Bihar CM Nitish Kumar broke off its alliance with the BJP and joined forces with RJD. The BJP and RJD remain the top contenders for both seats in this by-election.

In the Andheri East bypolls earlier this week, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party has alleged that voters were being paid to choose None Of The Above or NOTA option, with the effort of declaring Eknath Shinde’s faction the winner.

The party has raised this issue with the Election Commission as well as the police, said its senior leader Anil Parab. "Some people are being paid money to choose NOTA," the former Maharashtra minister alleged.

It must be noted that the counting for all seven seats will begin on Sunday morning, and the results are expected to be out by the evening of November 5.

