Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Meet India's richest billionaire in service sector who co-founded Rs 99,278 crore company, his net worth is...

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 tomorrow

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

The violence also spread to Faridabad and Palwal and over 25-30 shanties and motorcycles were torched in Rasulpur in Palwal district.

IANS

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

Fresh violence was reported in Gurugram as four eateries and scrap shops were set on fire by a group of people in the Sector 66 area on Tuesday. The violence also spread to Faridabad and Palwal and over 25-30 shanties and motorcycles were torched in Rasulpur in Palwal district.

According to reports, a mob tried to disrupt traffic on the Delhi-Agra national highway in Palwal but the police force dispersed the mob from the expressway. Thereafter, the mob reached Minaar Gate in Palwal and set a motorcycle on fire there.

However, the situation in Faridabad and Palwal was calm but the authorities have suspended mobile networks to maintain peace in the area. Security has been tightened at all religious places following the Nuh violence and the attack on the Gurugram mosque, the police said.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Educational institutes were ordered to remain shut on Tuesday in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, due to a fresh incident reported in Gurugram on Tuesday, the district administration of Gurugram ordered all fuel stations operating in Gurugram district to be strictly prohibited from selling 'loose' petrol/diesel to any person.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Yadav in an order, said there have been reports of communal tensions in Nuh district and bordering areas of Gurugram district, which poses a potential threat to law and order in the region. And whereas, there have been instances of anti-social elements purchasing loose petrol/diesel from fuel stations in Gurugram district, thereby posing a serious security concern.

"In the interest of public safety and security, all fuel stations operating in Gurugram district are strictly prohibited from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person (except for emergency purposes) with immediate effect. This order shall be effective within the territorial jurisdiction of Gurugram district and any person contravening this order shall be liable for legal action under Section 188 of shall remain in force until further notice," read the order.

