Haryana: Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda escapes major mishap after his SUV hits nilgai in Hisar

When the incident happened, Bhupinder Singh Hooda was on his way to an event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday escaped unhurt after a 'nilgai' hit his SUV when the former chief minister's vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district, police said.

The 75-year-old leader was headed for some function when the incident occurred.

The front bumper of the Toyota vehicle was damaged in the incident.

"A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Mr Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury," Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.

When contacted, Hooda said, "The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe."

"I am continuing with my programmes and am headed to a village for a function," he said.

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, later carried on with his pre-scheduled events of the day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar telephoned Hooda after the incident and enquired about his well-being, sources said.

