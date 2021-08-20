Haryana CM announces financial support of Rs 2 lakhs for families who lost members due to COVID-19

On Friday (August 20), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state government has formulated a scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to poor families with annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh, who have lost their members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM announced this news during the Question Hour on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha that commenced today.

Khattar addressed the oxygen supply issue and said that adequate arrangements were made by the state government to ensure that the oxygen supply remains uninterrupted. He said in the Vidhan Sabha that initially, Haryana got a quota of 150 MT oxygen from the Centre, which later was increased to 285 MT, although the State had demanded 350 MT oxygen from the Centre.

Also read Odisha launches distribution of smart health cards amid COVID-19 third wave scare

To ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, adequate arrangements were made through all transports modes including roads, air and trains. No discrimination of any kind was done in the supply of oxygen. During the second wave, the daily oxygen supply and requirement were calculated thoroughly, informed the Chief Minister.

He further added that not only oxygen but an adequate supply of concentrators were also brought in and that many social organizations also contributed to this. Currently, there are about 670 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The likelihood of an outbreak of the third wave is still expected.

He stated that many are still struggling with the pandemic and its post-COVID-19 complications.