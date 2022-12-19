Gurugram: Night club owner, his friend suspiciously die after birthday party; other two friends still in critical state | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

In Gurugram, a club owner and a friend who had come to the club to celebrate a birthday passed away in a suspicious manner, while two other friends were taken to the hospital in a critical state. On Sunday night, the four partied at the club and then fell asleep there.

Owner built a coal bonfire and kept it inside the club so that they wouldn't get chilly. The club staff became suspicious when the four did not arrive until Monday afternoon, later, the four was taken to the hospital in serious condition. According to the police, a doctor at the hospital pronounced the club owner and his friend dead. While two women who were hospitalised are in critical condition.

The owner of the Night Rider Club in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3, Sanjeev Joshi, has been named as one of the deceased. To celebrate the birthday party, Sanjeev went to the nightclub on Sunday night with three of his female friends. After having too much to drink, all four of them passed out in the club.

They lit a coal bonfire to keep warm, but neither a door nor a window were opened. When the club closed in the middle of the night, nobody awake them up. An employee attempted to wake these people up but was unsuccessful when they didn't get up until Monday afternoon.

Following this, he went straight to the hospital with all four. Two people have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition, while Sanjeev and a female friend announced dead there. ACP Vikas Kaushik stated that it appears likely that the bonfire may have caused the oxygen in the room to become depleted, which led to his death from suffocation, Punjabi Kesari reported. The police discovered during their initial investigation that no fight had occurred here, nor had the door been locked from the inside.