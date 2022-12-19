Search icon
Delhi: Water supply to be hit in parts of capital including Patel Nagar, Preet Vihar for two days, check full list

Delhi Jal Board has advised people to store a sufficient quantity of water as per requirement. However, a water tanker will be available on request.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Delhi water supply: Delhi Jal Board has announced that water supply in parts of the national capital will be affected on December 21 and 22. The board has also released a list of the areas where the water supply will be affected. 

The board said that due to the annual program for flushing the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, the water supply will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement and a water tanker will be available on request, it added.

Check the list of affected areas below:

Chitra Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Patpar Ganj Society area, East & West Vinod Nagar, Vivek Vihar Ph-I & II, Janta Colony, Jhilmil, Shivam Enclave, B.P. Station, Pocket I,II & III Mayur Vihar Ph-I, Geeta Colony, D&E-Block-CR Park, Hemkunt Colony, B-Block - Kalkaji, Motia Khan, DDA Flats, Bapa Nagar, Tank Road, Dev Nagar, Regarpura, Inderlok Area, Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony and its adjacent area, O-Block, West Patel Nagar Area, Balmiki Mandir Area, Bodella BPS, AG-I, Vikas Puri - DG-L, Vikas Puri, Gurudwara Inder Puri Area, Janta Park Area, Multani Dhanda & Paharganj Area, Neeti Bagh, Kailash Kunj, Aravali Apptt., Munirika Vihar Apartment, Desh Bandhu Apartment, Geeta Colony, Pocket A, B, C & D Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Patparganj Society area, East & West Vinod Nagar & Ghazipur Village, Bapa Nagar, Tank Road & Dev Nagar.

