Gurugram Building Collapse: Four more towers at Chintels Paradiso declared unfit for living

The Department of Town and Country Planning has declared four more apartment towers unfit for living days after the Chintels Paradiso fiasco took away two lives. Gurugram's Town and Country Planner RS Bhath, who is currently stationed in the society to oversee the repair and rehabilitation work, conducted a survey and declared towers E, F, G and H unfit for living.

Mr Bhath said the cost of rehabilitation of these families will be borne by the builder of Chintels Paradiso. "We have shifted almost everyone. These families too will be rehabilitated and the cost will be borne by the builder. The repairs are in full swing," the official said.

After the announcement, there is a panic and uncertainty among the residents of some 200 flats in the four towers in Chintels Paradiso. The residents claimed that people from Tower D, where the houses collapsed on February 10, are already camping like refugees and asked how others will be accommodated.

Reports suggest that in some houses the iron rods in ceilings are entirely visible. In others, plaster is falling and there are big cracks. The residents have been asked to shift to alternative accommodations, officials said.

Two women were killed in the February 10 collapse at Chintels Paradiso. The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment came down first, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it till the first floor, according to officials.