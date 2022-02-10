Roof of apartment building collapses in Haryana's Gurugram, several feared trapped

An apartment building in Gurugram city's Sector 109 wtinessed a colossal structural failure on Thursday (February 10), after part of the roof of an apartment collapsed. As per initial reports, the roof of an apartment at Chintels Paradiso apartments in Sector 109 gave way, which triggered a collapse on the floors in 5 or 6 other flats below it. Several persons are feared to be trapped under the rubble in the building.

#WATCH | Haryana: Visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 where a portion of the roof of an apartment has collapsed.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WI22vLwOy6 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue personnel teams have been rushed to the spot in Gurugram's sector 109. Rescue work is underway.

This is a developing story.