Roof of apartment building collapses in Haryana's Gurugram, several feared trapped

Roof of an apartment at a housing complex came down, triggering the collapse of floors in five or six or other flats below it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

An apartment building in Gurugram city's Sector 109 wtinessed a colossal structural failure on Thursday (February 10), after part of the roof of an apartment collapsed. As per initial reports, the roof of an apartment at Chintels Paradiso apartments in Sector 109 gave way, which triggered a collapse on the floors in 5 or 6 other flats below it. Several persons are feared to be trapped under the rubble in the building. 

 

 

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue personnel teams have been rushed to the spot in Gurugram's sector 109. Rescue work is underway. 

 

This is a developing story.

