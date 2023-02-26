Gujarat: Earthquake tremors felt in Rajkot (file photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck at around 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

No casualty or damage to property is reported. More details are awaited.

