Gujarat: Earthquake tremors felt in Rajkot

Earthquake in Rajkot: No casualty or damage to property is reported. More details are awaited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck at around 3:21 pm with a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 270 km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

No casualty or damage to property is reported. More details are awaited. 

