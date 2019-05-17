Gucci now sells 'Indy Turban'

Gucci appears to not have learnt its lesson from last year's Pagdi-gate when it used turbans as an accessory for the male models to walk down the ramp in the Milan Fashion Week, as it launched a new item this season: Indy Turban.

Retailing at a whopping $790 (Rs 56,000) as a luxury item on its online fashion store Nordstrom. Fashioned as 'Indy Full Turban,' sold in just one size, the product is described as, "A gorgeously crafted turban is ready to turn heads while keeping you in comfort as well as trademark style."

The internet, however, is unhappy at the latest cultural appropriation, with many on Twitter calling out the fashion house for insensitivity towards religious beliefs and its symbolisms. Some have even harked back to the truama Sikhs faced post 9/11 terror attacks when Sikhs were mistaken for Muslims and harassed or beaten.

The brand is yet to issue a response to the growing outrage.