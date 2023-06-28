Greater Noida news: Paint Rs 50000 per litre, income Rs 900 crore; all about MotoGP at Buddh International Circuit

Buddh International Circuit: The racing paint that is being used costs Rs 50000 per litre. (File)

New Delhi: The Yamuna Authority has started the preparations for MotoGP, which will be organised at the Buddh International Circuit in September.

Till now, the highest speed achieved at Moto GP is 366 kilometers per hour. The organisers believe this record will be broken at the Indian MotoGP.

The authorities will earn around Rs 900 crore. Six bike companies, 45 teams and 116 riders will take part in the motorcycle racing.

110 foreign media houses will cover the event. The Noida circuit was made keeping Formula One in mind. It is the fifth most watched sporting event in the world.

A whopping 1,06,000 people will be at the stadium to watch the event.

The racing paint that is being used costs Rs 50000 per litre. The license fee of the event is Rs 110 crore and Rs 50 crore is through branding.