Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt to control skyrocketing prices

In a bid to control the skyrocketing prices of onion in the retail market, the Narendra Modi led BJP government will import 11,000 Metric Tons (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTCI0) has placed the order on Centre's behalf, which will start reach India later this month.

The staple food has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR and has even crossed the century-mark in some regions.

Also read With Aadhaar card as mortgage, Samajwadi Party workers set up counter in Varanasi to sell onions on loan

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved importing 1.2 lakh tonnes of onion to improve the domestic supply. Exports have already banned and a limit has been imposed on stock-holding for wholesalers and retailers for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, political parties are finding unique ways to lodge their protest against the price rise. Samajwadi party workers have set up a counter in Varanasi where they provide onions to customers on loan. The counter takes Aadhar card as mortgage from customers and in return loans out onions.

The Central Government last week had said that it was unable to bring down the prices as it was not in its hands. Responding to a question on when the onion prices would come down, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, "It's not in our hands."

However, he added that the government is taking every step possible to contain the price rise.