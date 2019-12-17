Govt launches National Broadband Mission, to invest Rs 7 trillion by 2024

Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched National Broadband Mission (NBM) that aims at securing universal broadband access to fast track growth of digital communication infrastructure across the country.

The Mission entails stakeholder investment of Rs 7 trillion in the coming years.

Addressing the gathering after launching, Prasad said that National Broadband Mission will help in providing broadband access to all villages in the country by 2022 and its aim is to implement 50 MB per second internet in a phased manner.

"The vision of the NBM is to fast track growth of digital communications infrastructure, bridge the digital divide, facilitate digital empowerment and inclusion and provide affordable and universal access of broadband for all," said the minister.

The mission, which is a part of the National Digital Communications Policy, 2018, is also aimed at increasing the number of towers from 560,000 to 1 million.

The objective of the mission is to facilitate universal and equitable access to broadband services across the country and especially in rural and remote areas, along with laying of incremental 30 lakhs km route of Optical Fiber Cable and increase in tower density from 0.42 to 1.0 tower per thousand of the population by 2024.

"Significantly improve the quality of services for mobile and internet. Develop innovative implementation models for Right of Way (RoW) and to work with States/UTs for having consistent policies pertaining to expansion of digital infrastructure including for RoW approvals required for laying of OFC," read an official release.

"Develop a Broadband Readiness Index (BRI) to measure the availability of digital communications infrastructure and a conducive policy ecosystem within a State/UT. Creation of a digital fiber map of the Digital Communications network and infrastructure, including Optical Fiber Cables and Towers, across the country," it further said.

The release also mentioned that the mission will entail an investment from stakeholders of USD 100 billion (Rs 7 lakh crore) including Rs 70,000 crore from Universal Service Obligation Fund.