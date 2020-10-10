Goa becomes first 'Har Ghar Jal' state by providing tap water connections in rural areas

Headlines

Byju’s looking to sell companies it bought for Rs 8,195 crore to repay loan worth…

Buy YouTube Views - 5 Best Sites To Buy YouTube Views In 2023

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV gets Rs 1.25 lakh off ahead of new Tata Nexon EV launch, check features

Karthi comes out in AR Rahman's support after his Chennai concert fiasco: 'My family too was at the concert but...'

Manipur MLAs sign resolution to protect territorial integrity of strife-torn state

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju’s looking to sell companies it bought for Rs 8,195 crore to repay loan worth…

Buy YouTube Views - 5 Best Sites To Buy YouTube Views In 2023

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV gets Rs 1.25 lakh off ahead of new Tata Nexon EV launch, check features

Most 200 runs partnership between Indian batters in ODI

AI imagines Hollywood superstars in traditional Indian ethnic wear

Records made by Virat Kohli in IND vs PAK clash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

BTS' V, Jimin, Jungkook wish RM with adorable messages and photos on his birthday: 'You are my fork, I am your...'

Karthi comes out in AR Rahman's support after his Chennai concert fiasco: 'My family too was at the concert but...'

World's most successful film star is not an actor, his films made Rs 2500000 crore; beat Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, SRK

HomeIndia

India

Goa becomes first 'Har Ghar Jal' state by providing tap water connections in rural areas

Goa has become the first 'Har Ghar Jal' state in the country by providing 100% tap water connections in rural areas covering 2.30 lakh households, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2020, 09:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Goa has become the first 'Har Ghar Jal' state in the country by providing 100% tap water connections in rural areas covering 2.30 lakh households, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday.

The government's Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped water to all rural households by 2024.

"Goa has earned itself the unique distinction of becoming first 'Har Ghar Jal' state in the country as it successfully provides 100% functional household tap connections (FHTCs) in the rural areas covering 2.30 lakh rural households," the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Harnessing the immense benefits of efficiently utilising the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims to improve the quality of life and bring 'ease-of-living' to rural communities, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant announced that all rural homes in Goa now have a tap water supply.

In June, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote to Sawant expressing happiness on the state's annual action plan to provide 100% tap water connections in rural areas by 2021.

Two districts -- North Goa with 1.65 lakh rural households and South Goa with 98,000 rural households in 191 gram panchayats -- are fully saturated with assured piped water supply through tap connections.

To strengthen water testing facilities, the state is in process of getting 14 water quality testing laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Jal Jeevan Mission mandates training five persons in every village, especially women, in using field test kits so that water can be tested there.

"Having achieved the universal access, the state now plans for sensor-based service delivery monitoring system so as to monitor the functionality of water supply i.e. potable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality being provided to every rural household on regular and long-term basis," the statement added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 clash

Meet the woman CEO who runs Rs 51,382 crore pharma company with brother

Mukesh Ambani names new multi-crore project after son Anant Ambani; Rs 2700 crore firm partners with Reliance

Anushka Sharma heaps praise on her ‘super guy’ Virat Kohli for his century in India vs Pakistan Asia Gup game

Elon Musk biography reveals secret child with Grimes, Check details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE