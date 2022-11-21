Search icon
Ghaziabad high-rise chaos caught on camera: Security guard thrashed by resident over car sticker

Ghaziabad: The police have registered a case in the matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Ghaziabad high-rise chaos caught on camera: Security guard thrashed by resident over car sticker (screengrab from the video of the incident)

Another incident of assaulting a security guard at a residential society has emerged from Delhi-NCR. The incident took place at Aditya Urban Homes Society in the Thana Web City area of Ghaziabad on Monday night. The incident has been caught on camera.

A person living in the society comes from his car outside the society and thrashed the guard. The guard Roshan Jha, who was stationed outside the society, was doing his night duty when the car of the tenant living in the society stopped and started arguing with him.

Recently, the guard asked the resident about the society sticker on the car. The resident had said that he would get the sticker installed the next day. Eventually, the resident got the sticker on his car after repeated reminders by the guard.

However, when the resident come with the sticker on his car, he asked Jha to check the society's sticker on his car and then manhandled the guard in front of his wife. On being given a complaint regarding this matter, the police registered a case and took the accused into custody.

