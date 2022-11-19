Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected

Police suspect the businessman who owns the prominent Ghaziabad hotel committed suicide.

The owner of a prominent hotel in Ghaziabad was found dead in his flat in Commonwealth Games Village in Delhi's Akshardham on Saturday. Amit Jain owns the Radisson Blu hotel located in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi. As per early probe, the business man is suspected to hae committed suicide.

Jain is said to have owed massive debts to banks. The police has begun early investigation into the death of the businessman. Police received a PCR call at Mandawali Police Station about a person hanging at his house in Commonwealth games village. He was rushed to Max Hospital in nearby Patparganj. He was declared dead on arrival.

The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have said there are no allegations of foul play till now. A case has been registered under Section 174 of IPC.

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder: CCTV footage shows Aaftab Poonawala walking with bag suspected to carry victim’s remains

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)