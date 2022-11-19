Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected

Headlines

‘Needs proper response’: PM Modi’s first reaction to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, India vs Bharat row

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

What is blue light and how it can disrupt your body clock?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Major announcement by Sri Lanka's weather department ahead of Super 4 clash

Scam 2003’s Gagan Dev Riar recalls working at food joint, doing odd jobs for survival: ‘I didn’t have money to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

What is blue light and how it can disrupt your body clock?

Scam 2003’s Gagan Dev Riar recalls working at food joint, doing odd jobs for survival: ‘I didn’t have money to…’

8 popular temples of Lord Krishna in India

Hidden gems: 10 Lesser-known monuments built by Mughals

8 Benefits of breathing exercise

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for saying 'we can produce a child' to Jawan director Atlee's wife Priya: 'There is a limit...'

Scam 2003’s Gagan Dev Riar recalls working at food joint, doing odd jobs for survival: ‘I didn’t have money to…’

HomeIndia

India

Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected

Police suspect the businessman who owns the prominent Ghaziabad hotel committed suicide.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The owner of a prominent hotel in Ghaziabad was found dead in his flat in Commonwealth Games Village in Delhi's Akshardham on Saturday. Amit Jain owns the Radisson Blu hotel located in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi. As per early probe, the business man is suspected to hae committed suicide.

Jain is said to have owed massive debts to banks. The police has begun early investigation into the death of the businessman. Police received a PCR call at Mandawali Police Station about a person hanging at his house in Commonwealth games village. He was rushed to Max Hospital in nearby Patparganj. He was declared dead on arrival.

The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have said there are no allegations of foul play till now. A case has been registered under Section 174 of IPC.

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder: CCTV footage shows Aaftab Poonawala walking with bag suspected to carry victim’s remains

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Akshay Kumar skipped Gadar 2's success bash because of this reason: Report

Sunil Gavaskar takes sly dig at Babar Azam with 'India will be saying big thank you' statement against Pakistan captain

SBI Wecare senior citizen fixed deposit scheme offering high interest rates to end soon, check details

‘Congress and INDIA should apologise': Rajnath Singh on Sanatan Dharma row

'Nobody can destroy...': Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War wraps up USA premieres with flash mob at Times Square

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE