Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shraddha Walkar murder: CCTV footage shows Aaftab Poonawala walking with bag suspected to carry victim’s remains

The police on Saturday also found a sharp object from Aaftab Poonawala's house, which could be the weapon used to chop the body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder: CCTV footage shows Aaftab Poonawala walking with bag suspected to carry victim’s remains
CCTV footage shows Aaftab Poonawala walking with bag suspected to have victim’s remains | Photo: IANS

A chilling CCTV footage has surfaced which the investigators of the Shraddha Walkar murder case suspect carry the remains of the 26-year-old Mumbai girl. The clip shows Aftaab Poonawala, accused of her murder, walking down the street with a bag.

Police are questioning the 28-year-old, accused of killing his live-in partner over the footage. They suspect that the bag might contain remains of the victim, sources have said. The CCTV footage emerged on social media. 

 

Sources have said that the CCTV footage is from October 18 at around 4 a.m. The police have also found a sharp object from Aaftab Poonawala's house, which could be the weapon used to chop the body.

 

The investigations till now have revealed that Aaftab had murdered Shraddha on May 18. He had then chopped up her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge in their rented accommodation in Delhi’s Chattarpur. He had then discarded the pieces throughout the city over several days.

On Saturday, teams of police conducted combing operations in the Mehrauli forest area to search for remains of the victim of the gruesome crime, including her head. The police had conducted search operations in DLF Phase 2 forest area in Gurugram, near Aaftab’s office, a day earlier. Police have till now recovered some bones which have been sent for forensic analysis.

Police have also collected clothes of both the victim and the accused from their house to see if they can come across any clues. The digital devices of both Shraddha and Aftaab have also been sent for “forensic retrieval of data”.

The victim and the accused met each other on the online dating app Bumble and entered a relationship. Their families were against the relationship. The two shifted from Mumbai to Delhi and rented a flat. Before settling in Delhi, the couple had travelled to hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand together. 

The two would often fight over money, the accused had revealed to the police. He has also said that he strangled her to death as she was pressuring him to get married. Aaftab used to work at a call centre in Gurugram but was fired for bad behaviour. 

It has also been revealed that Shraddha was assaulted by Aaftab in the past and had visited a hospital in 2020 with injuries. She had also reached out to some friends at the time for help and had filed a police complaint. 

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder top updates: Police recover weapon, collect victim's clothes from Aaftab Poonawala's house

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.