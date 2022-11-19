Shraddha Walkar murder: CCTV footage shows Aaftab Poonawala walking with bag suspected to carry victim’s remains

CCTV footage shows Aaftab Poonawala walking with bag suspected to have victim’s remains | Photo: IANS

A chilling CCTV footage has surfaced which the investigators of the Shraddha Walkar murder case suspect carry the remains of the 26-year-old Mumbai girl. The clip shows Aftaab Poonawala, accused of her murder, walking down the street with a bag.

Police are questioning the 28-year-old, accused of killing his live-in partner over the footage. They suspect that the bag might contain remains of the victim, sources have said. The CCTV footage emerged on social media.

#WATCH | Shraddha murder case: CCTV visuals of Aftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 pic.twitter.com/S2JJUippEr — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Sources have said that the CCTV footage is from October 18 at around 4 a.m. The police have also found a sharp object from Aaftab Poonawala's house, which could be the weapon used to chop the body.

The investigations till now have revealed that Aaftab had murdered Shraddha on May 18. He had then chopped up her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge in their rented accommodation in Delhi’s Chattarpur. He had then discarded the pieces throughout the city over several days.

On Saturday, teams of police conducted combing operations in the Mehrauli forest area to search for remains of the victim of the gruesome crime, including her head. The police had conducted search operations in DLF Phase 2 forest area in Gurugram, near Aaftab’s office, a day earlier. Police have till now recovered some bones which have been sent for forensic analysis.

Police have also collected clothes of both the victim and the accused from their house to see if they can come across any clues. The digital devices of both Shraddha and Aftaab have also been sent for “forensic retrieval of data”.

The victim and the accused met each other on the online dating app Bumble and entered a relationship. Their families were against the relationship. The two shifted from Mumbai to Delhi and rented a flat. Before settling in Delhi, the couple had travelled to hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand together.

The two would often fight over money, the accused had revealed to the police. He has also said that he strangled her to death as she was pressuring him to get married. Aaftab used to work at a call centre in Gurugram but was fired for bad behaviour.

It has also been revealed that Shraddha was assaulted by Aaftab in the past and had visited a hospital in 2020 with injuries. She had also reached out to some friends at the time for help and had filed a police complaint.

