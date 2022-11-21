Search icon
Delhi shocker: Man shoots daughter dead, wife helps dispose of body in trolley bag; cops suspect honour killing

The family is a native of of Baluni in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and migrated to the national capital after Nitesh Yadav found a job there.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Ayushi Yadav, a resident of Delhi.

The 21-year-old Delhi woman, whose body was found in a suitcase on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut last week, was killed by her father, with the police terming it a suspected case of honour killing. 

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Ayushi Yadav, a resident of Delhi. She was a student of Bachelor of Computer Applications, the police said. 

Her father Nitesh Yadav and her mother are in police custody and the murder weapon has been recovered, according to Mathura Superintendent of Police.

Ayushi Yadav's family members told the police that she had "gone out for some days" without informing them and this enraged her father. According to reports, he was also angry over his daughter marrying a man from a different caste, and that she often stayed out till late night. 

When she returned on November 17, he allegedly shot her dead at their house in Modband village under Badarpur police station area, the police said without divulging details on where she had gone.

The same night, he packed her body in a trolley and threw it near Raya cut on the Yamuna Expressway.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said Ayushi Yadav's mother and brother knew that she had been killed by her father.

After the police recovered the trolley here, they began tracing phones, checked CCTV footage, used social media and also put up posters in Delhi to identify the woman.

Concrete information about her, however, was received from an unknown call on Sunday morning, and later, her mother and brother identified her through photographs. They also arrived at the mortuary and confirmed the body was of Ayushi Yadav, the police said.

The family is a native of of Baluni in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and migrated to the national capital after Nitesh Yadav found a job there. 

