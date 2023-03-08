Search icon
Ghaziabad couple killed in gas leak from geyser during bath after Holi

Ghaziabad news: Their children found them unconscious after about an hour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Muradnagar: They were rushed to a private hospital but the doctors declared them dead. (Representational: Pixabay)

Ghaziabad: In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a couple died due to a gas leak from their geyser. The incident took place on Wednesday in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar's Agrasen Vihar.

The couple have been identified as Deepak and Shilpi. Deepak was 40 years old. Shilpi was 36. The couple played Holi. After that, they came home and wanted to take a bath to wash off Holi colours from their bodies. They switched on their gas-run geyser to warn their water.

Apparently, they did not notice the gas leak from the geyser. The couple passed out without realising.

Their children found them unconscious after about an hour.

They were rushed to a private hospital but the doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Prima facie, the police said, they died of suffocation.

