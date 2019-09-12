Ganpati Visarjan 2019: Shubh Muhurat, importance & rituals to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha

The ten-day-long festival of Ganeshotsav is going to end today with Ganpati Visarjan. Thousands of devotees will immerse idols of the elephant-headed deity at various designated spots.

The tenth day of Ganeshotsav is marked by the celebrations of Anant Chaturdashi. Anant Chaturdashi is the last day of the Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi when all the Ganesha Idols that have been brought into homes and communities are immersed in the sea or nearby lakes and rivers. It is believed that Lord Ganesha is departed on Anant Chaturdashi, only to be welcomed again.

Hindus celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi for 10 days, and on the 11th day of this festival is Ganesh Visarjan. The statue is to be immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual see-off of the Lord in his journey towards his abode in Kailash while taking away with him the misfortunes of his devotees. During the celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi, some people immerse the Ganesha idols within the 10 days, however, most people like to carry out the Ganesha Visarjan after serving Lord Ganesha for entire period of 10 days.

Subh Muhurat

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 06:04 AM to 07:37 AMMorning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:44 AM to 03:24 PMAfternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:57 PM to 06:30 PMEvening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:30 PM to 09:24 PMNight Muhurat (Labha) - 12:17 AM to 01:44 AM, Sep 13

(According to Drik Panchang)

Importance of Ganesh Visarjan

The Ganesh Visarjan festivity was started by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to promote national culture and unity during his reign. Lokmanya Tilak started this tradition after failed 1857 revolution to bring the country in a single form. Ganesh Utsav, which lasted 10 days, took the task of moving the roots of English rule. While immersing Ganapati, devotees are very happy on one side and at the same time, the farewell of God becomes emotional too.