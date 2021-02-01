Fuel prices Feb 1: Petrol crosses Rs 86 in Delhi, nears Rs 93 in Mumbai

Petrol Price February 1 Updates: The prices of petrol and diesel are keeping on with their upward trajectory and reaching new highs every day across the country. With the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the common man is dealing with new financial concerns ahead of Budget 2021.

The petrol prices in the national capital have become a major issue for many as it crossed Rs 86 recently. The petrol prices in the financial capital of Mumbai reached near Rs 93 per litre as well.

As for diesel, the prices in Delhi have crossed Rs 76 while they have gone beyond Rs 83 in Mumbai. The diesel prices in Jaipur, Rajasthan, may reach a high of Rs 85 soon.

On Monday (February 1), the price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 92.86 per litre, it is Rs 87.69 per litre in Kolkata, and it has reached Rs 88.82 per litre in Chennai.

Here are the petrol prices across the metro cities of India:

Delhi: Rs 86.30

Mumbai: Rs 92.86

Kolkata: Rs 87.69

Chennai: Rs 88.82

Along the same tangent, the diesel prices have been rising higher day after day. The rate of diesel in Delhi is Rs 76.48, it is at Rs 80.08 in Kolkata, it has reached Rs 77.20 in Noida, and it is at Rs 81.71 in Chennai.

Here are the diesel prices across the major cities of the country:

Delhi: Rs 76.48

Mumbai: Rs 83.30

Kolkata: Rs 80.08

Chennai: Rs 81.71

The prices of petrol and diesel have been continuously rising in the country since the starting of January. Due to a lot of activity all over the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a spurt in the prices of crude oil. The global trends are further impacting the prices of petrol and diesel in India.

The prices may get even higher, and there is very little hope of relief.