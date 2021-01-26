Petrol crosses Rs 100 per litre in this city, check rates in your region here

Petrol Price 26 January 2021 Update: Petrol and diesel prices have now reached new record levels. On Tuesday, the price of petrol in Delhi was increased by 35 paise, taking it to Rs 86.05 per litre, which has reached an all-time high. Diesel also reached a record level of Rs 76.23 per litre in Delhi.

Apart from Delhi, petrol prices have been hiked in other metro cities as well. As on Tuesday, the rate of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 92.62 per litre, in Kolkata, the rate is Rs 87.45 and in Chennai, it is Rs 88.60 per litre.

Petrol prices in 4 metro cities

Delhi: Rs 86.05

Mumbai: Rs 92.62

Kolkata: Rs 87.45

Chennai: Rs 88.60

Similarly, the rate of diesel has been increased to Rs 76.23 in Delhi, Rs 83.03 in Mumbai, Rs 79.83 in Kolkata and 81.47 per litre in Chennai.

Diesel price in 4 metro cities

Delhi: Rs 76.23

Mumbai: Rs 83.03

Kolkata: Rs 79.83

Chennai: Rs 81.47

Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan

Petrol is the most expensive in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan as compared to the four metro cities of the country. According to the IOC website, the price of normal petrol here is Rs 98.13 per litre, while the rate of extra premium petrol has reached Rs 100.88 per litre. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, the rate of petrol is Rs 93.60 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 85.67 per litre.

Petrol costs Rs 11 more, diesel costs Rs 8 more from last year

Petrol has become expensive by Rs 2.34 per litre this month so far. On January 1, the rate of petrol in Delhi was Rs 83.71 per litre, now it has been Rs 86.05 per litre. Similarly, in Delhi, diesel has become expensive by Rs 2.36 per litre so far in January. On January 1, the rate of diesel in Delhi was Rs 73.87 per litre, while today the rate is Rs 76.23 per litre. About a year ago, the rate of petrol was Rs 74.65 per litre on January 23, 2020, if compared to today, petrol has become costlier by Rs 11.40 per litre in a year, similarly a year ago on 23, January 2020, the rate of diesel was Rs 67.86, today it is selling expensive at Rs 8.37.

Check the price of petrol diesel in your city

You can also know the price of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil IOC gives you the facility to write RSP and your city code in your mobile and send it to number 9224992249. Petrol and diesel rates will come to your city immediately on your mobile. Each city's code is different, which IOC gives you on its website

Prices change daily at 6 am

New prices of petrol and diesel are applied daily at 6 am in the morning. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and many other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles.