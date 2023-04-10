Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Fresh Covid-19 wave in India? Nationwide drill in hospitals on April 10, 11, Mansukh Mandaviya to visit AIIMS

In a review meeting held on April 7, Mandaviya had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. He had also advised them to review the preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Fresh Covid-19 wave in India? Nationwide drill in hospitals on April 10, 11, Mansukh Mandaviya to visit AIIMS
File Photo

Amid the ever-rising Covid-19 cases in India, a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar on April 10 to oversee the mock drill, officials said. 

In a review meeting held on April 7, Mandaviya had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills.

He had also advised them to review the preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

READ | Rinku Singh finally opens up after Shah Rukh Khan hails his 5 successive sixes against GT with Pathaan twist

In the meeting with state health ministers, and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya had stressed the need to identify emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination, and ensuring the readiness of hospital infrastructure.

During the meeting, states and union territories were informed that currently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely tracking a variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5, and six other variants are under monitoring (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16), a health ministry statement had said.

It was highlighted that while Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the predominant variants, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity, or immune escape.

READ | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 14th installment to release soon, check steps to apply, list of documents required

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 percent in February to 35.8 percent in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, the statement said.

During the meeting, it was observed that 23 states and union territories had average tests per million below the national average.

Mandaviya had said that irrespective of the new variants, the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour' continues to remain the tested strategy for Covid management.

States and union territories were also requested to expeditiously increase the rate of testing from 100 tests per million as of the week ending April 7. They were further advised to increase the share of RT-PCR in tests.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.