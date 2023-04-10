Search icon
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 14th installment to release soon, check steps to apply, list of documents required

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central government scheme providing income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to boost their financial needs.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 14th installment to release soon, check steps to apply, list of documents required
Beneficiary farmers are currently waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Central government is all set to release the date for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 14th installment date which is expected to release between April and July 2023. The last installment was released on February 26, 2023.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central government scheme providing income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to boost their financial needs.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, the Centre deposits Rs 2000 in the bank accounts of eligible farmers. 

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Steps to apply online 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.pmkisan.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Farmer's Corner and click on 'New Farmer Registration'

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Number and fill in the captcha code. 

Step 4: Click on the option of “click here to continue”.

Step 5: Fill out the PM Kisan registration form 2023 by clicking on “YES.”

Step 6: After submitting “YES”, fill in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it, and take a printout. 

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: List of documents required for registration 

Aadhaar card

Landholding papers

Citizenship certificate

Income Certificate

Bank account details

Valid mobile number

Passport size photo

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Steps to check the beneficiary status

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan portal

Step 2: Click on the 'Beneficiary List' under the 'Farmers Corner' section 

Step 3: Select your state, district, sub-district, block, village

Step 4: Click on the 'Get Report' tab. 

