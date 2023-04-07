Meet Abhimanyu Basu, Dean and CEO of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, founded by Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Abhimanyu Basu

There is hardly anyone who has not heard of the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), a private co-educational LKG-15 day school in Mumbai, named after the late Dhirubhai Ambani. The school was built by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

The school was established in 2003 and has been an IB World School since January 2003. Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of the school. The vice-chairperson of the school is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. The Dean and CEO of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School is Abhimanyu Basu.

READ | Meet Orry, who is good friend of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan and other star kids

Who is Abhimanyu Basu, Dean and CEO of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School?

Abhimanyu Basu is an international education for more than 26 years and currently is the Dean and CEO of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He has a vast experience in the IB world being a Teacher, Senior Examiner, Workshop Leader, and Presenter at Conferences.

Abhimanyu Basu is also a Consultant and Team Visit Leader for new IB Schools and is a Leader of Visiting Accreditation Teams for CIS and NEASC to accredit international schools globally.

Abhimanyu Basu has served as an Honorary Committee Member of the Friends of Round Square, South East Asia, and the Gulf Region and is currently serving on the Advisory Committee at IC3.

READ | Isha Ambani blushes as husband Anand Piramal kisses her at NMACC gala, video goes viral

As for his education, Abhimanyu Basu has a Master’s in International Education from the Van Loan School at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. He also has a Masters in Physiology with specialisation in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Calcutta University.

Abhimanyu Basu became the Dean and CEO of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in July 2021. He has been with the Dhirubhai Ambani International School for more than 19 years since February 2004. He started working as a Deputy Head & IGCSE Co-ordinator and is now the Dean and CEO.

Many celeb kids have also studied and are currently enrolled in the Dhirubhai Ambani International School including Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan, Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar, among others.