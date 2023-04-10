Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 3 today, know shift timings, admit card details, direct link to jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2023 Exam will be held in two shifts – morning and evening. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 3 today, know shift timings, admit card details, direct link to jeemain.nta.nic.in
File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 3 today, April 10, 2023. JEE Main Exams began on April 6 and close to 9.4 lakh candidates have registered for the same. Students can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

NTA has already released the Admit Card for today's exam on the official website, the direct link of which is shared below.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 10 Exam Direct Link To Download 

Candidates must carry a printout of their admit cards to carry to their respective exam centres. If they fail to do so, they would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 3 Exam Timing

The JEE Main 2023 Exam will be held in two shifts – morning and evening. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to the official guidelines released by NTA, candidates are required to reach the exam centres at least two hours before the commencement of the exam. 

NTA has conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 from January 24 to February 1, 2023. This is the second and final session for the JEE mains exam. It will conclude on April 15, 2023.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Shama Sikander raises the mercury as she poses in white bikini in snowy Gulmarg, see pics
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi news: Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.