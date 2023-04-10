JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 3 today, know shift timings, admit card details, direct link to jeemain.nta.nic.in

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 3 today, April 10, 2023. JEE Main Exams began on April 6 and close to 9.4 lakh candidates have registered for the same. Students can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already released the Admit Card for today's exam on the official website, the direct link of which is shared below.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 10 Exam Direct Link To Download

Candidates must carry a printout of their admit cards to carry to their respective exam centres. If they fail to do so, they would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 3 Exam Timing

The JEE Main 2023 Exam will be held in two shifts – morning and evening. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to the official guidelines released by NTA, candidates are required to reach the exam centres at least two hours before the commencement of the exam.

NTA has conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 from January 24 to February 1, 2023. This is the second and final session for the JEE mains exam. It will conclude on April 15, 2023.