Apple iPhone with rollable display under works, company files patent

Taapsee Pannu left in splits after fan asks her when she is getting married: 'I'm not pregnant...'

Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut soar upto Rs 90 lakh; check details

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

This filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani

India

Four killed after car crashes with truck in Saharanpur, probe underway

Four people were charred to death after their car caught fire following a collision with a truck in UP's Saharanpur.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Four people were charred to death after their car caught fire following a collision with a truck in Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said. A truck hit the Maruti Suzuki Alto while attempting to overtake it at the Chunehti flyover in the Rampur Maniharan area. 

The impact of the accident was such that the car caught fire, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI. The fire intensified in quick time but the passengers could not open the doors due to the central locking system, leading to them being charred to death, he said.

The victims have been identified as Umesh Goyal (70), his wife Sunita Goyal (65), Amrish Jindal (55) and his wife Geeta Jindal (50). All four were residents of Jwalapur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

Manglik said the victims' relatives have been informed. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the deaths.

Read: PM Modi’s scathing ‘parivarvad’ attack on Opposition: ‘Gathering against BJP to promote corruption…’

(With inputs from PTI)

