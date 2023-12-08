Headlines

'For next 30 years, I will...': TMC MP Mahua Moitra makes big statement after getting expelled from Lok Sabha

TMC MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the Lower House today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query scandal, dared the Bharatiya Janata Party that she would fight it over the next "30 years, inside and outside Parliament, inside the gutter, on streets". 

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the Lower House today.

"I am 49 years old and for the next 30 years, I will fight you inside the Parliament and outside; in the gutter and on the streets...We will see the end of you...This is the beginning of your end...We're going to come back and we're going to see the end of you," Moitra said. 

Mahua Moitra also invoked Ramesh Biduri's objectionable remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali asking why no action was taken against the BJP leader.

READ | 'Modi's guarantee that every penny...': PM Modi takes a dig at opposition on corruption issue

"Ramesh Biduri stands up in Parliament and makes objectionable remarks against Danish Ali, one of the few Muslim MPs.... the BJP has sent 303 MPs but hasn't sent one Muslim MP to Parliament. No action has been taken against Biduri for abusing Ali...You hate minorities, you hate women, you hate Nari Shakti," she said. The expelled Lok Sabha MP alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'.

Following her expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha as a Trinamool Congress MP in a 'cash for query' case, TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Friday said that the Ethics Committee probing the matter is another "weapon to crush opposition into submission" and that the panel has broken every rule in the book. Soon after her expulsion, she read her statement on Parliament premises and said, "This LS has also seen the weaponisation of the Parliamentary committee. Ironically the Ethics Committee which was set up to serve as a moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do, which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to 'thok do' (crush) us into submission."

READ | ‘Shame on BJP’: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of vendetta politics for expelling TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha

"This committee and this report have broken every rule in the book. In essence, you are finding me guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist," Moitra said, adding that the committee is punishing her for engaging in a practice that is routine, accepted, and encouraged in the House. 

Moitra further alleged that the findings are solely based on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms and her right to cross-examine them was snatched.

The Ethics Committee report probing 'Unethical Conduct' of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP had recommended that Moitra "may be expelled" from the Lok Sabha and called for an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner". "The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra call for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha," the report read.

