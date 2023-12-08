Headlines

'Modi's guarantee that every penny...': PM Modi takes a dig at opposition on corruption issue

The news report also showed a picture of several almirahs stuffed with currency notes. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the prime minister has turned up the heat on opposition parties in his X posts of late.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the opposition on the corruption issue, asserting it is ''Modi's guarantee'' that they will have to return every penny ''looted'' from people.

In a post on X, Modi tagged a news report of the Income Tax department recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, as he attacked the opposition party.

''Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee,'' he said in a post with several emojis.

The news report also showed a picture of several almirahs stuffed with currency notes. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the prime minister has turned up the heat on opposition parties in his X posts of late.

In a recent post, he cited a news clip to take a swipe at opposition leaders and their ''ecosystem'', saying they may remain happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism, and ignorance. Still, people should be aware of their divisive agenda as an old habit of 70 years cannot go away so easily.

He was reacting to an X post captioned ''Meltdown-e-Azam'' (great meltdown) of the news clip that cited ''excuses'' and alleged attempts by an ecosystem to stoke regional divide and insult voters in Hindi-speaking states after the BJP swept to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, brushing aside the challenge from the Congress.

READ | Breaking: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query row

