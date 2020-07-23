'Focus on improving ease of living': PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 3,000 cr water supply project in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the water supply project in Manipur through a video conference.

The water supply project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 3000 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said the project would reduce the water problems of the state and would be especially providing a huge relief to the women of the state. Apart from Greater Imphal, the project would benefit 25 small towns and 1700 villages in the state, he said.

The project has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the next two decades. The project is part of the Central Government's massive drinking water initiative "Jal Jeevan Mission."

The Prime Minister recalled that last year Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in the country with a target of providing piped water to more than 15 crore houses and today about one lakh water connections are being installed every day in the country, with the participation of the people.

He said that with this project, millions of people will have access to clean drinking water at their home and thousands of people will also get employment.

Modi said "Ease of Living" is a necessary prerequisite for a better life and is the right of all including the poor.

He said steps have been taken in the last 6 years, at every level, in every field, to improve the ease of living, especially for the poor. He expressed happiness that today the whole of India including Manipur is free from open defecation. He said that LPG gas has reached the poorest of the poor, every village is connected by good roads and pucca houses are being provided to the homeless.

The Prime Minister said that work is on a mission mode to provide safe drinking water to every household.

Referring to massive floods in northeastern states including Assam and Meghalaya, the Prime Minister said that even as the country is fighting relentlessly against COVID-19, eastern and northeastern India had also to face dual challenges of heavy rains and floods which cost many lives and rendered many homeless.

He said the Manipur Government made all the necessary arrangements during the lockdown and special arrangements for the return of migrants.

He said about 25 lakh poor in Manipur have received free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Similarly, more than 1.5 lakh women in Manipur have been given the facility of free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme.