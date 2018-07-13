Headlines

Fixing seat woes, TTE molests girl on Allahabad-Jaipur Express

The incident took place at around 2 am between Fatehpur and Kanpur railway stations.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:15 AM IST

A Train Ticket Examiner (TTE), Nanak Singh (50), was arrested on Thursday for molesting an 18-year-old girl on the Allahabad-Jaipur Express. He was also suspended by the Railway authorities.

According to an FIR lodged by the girl at the Kanpur Central railway station, she was traveling in the B3 coach of the train from Allahabad to Jaipur along with her friends on Wednesday when the TTE, while attempting to help her with getting a berth on a RAC ticket, started molesting and touching her intentionally. He also passed some lewd remarks.

The incident took place at around 2 am between Fatehpur and Kanpur railway stations. Infuriated over the indecent behaviour, the girl called up the GRP control room and reported the incident.

When she raised an alarm, fellow passengers caught the TTE and handed him over to the GRP after the train reached the Kanpur Central Railway station. SHO GRP Rahul Gautam said that the TTE was arrested and a case under Section 354 of the IPC was lodged.

"We have informed the Railways authorities about the incident and he has been suspended from services till the inquiry is over," said the SHO.

18-yr-old Victim

TTE on the Allahabad-Jaipur train was arrested and later suspended for his actions

