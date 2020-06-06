Five Enforcement Directorate officials test positive for COVID-19, Delhi headquarters sealed

The ED headquarters was sanitised on Friday and has been sealed till June 7.

Five people have tested positive for coronavirus at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters located at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market in Delhi.

Sources claim that certain family members of the infected officials have also contacted the virus.

There are 15311 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, 10315 people have been cured, and 708 people have died so far.

India reported 9887 new COVID-19 cases & 294 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 236657, including 115942 active cases, 114073 cured/discharged/migrated, and 6642 deaths.

India has now reached the sixth spot in the world ranking with respect to the number of COVID-19 cases.